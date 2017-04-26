Nietes is old, says Thai foe

KOMGRICH Nantapech of Thailand believes he has a huge advantage over two-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes when both fight for the vacant IBF world flyweight this Saturday in the Pinoy Pride 40: Domination fight card at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

“Nietes is old. That’s my main advantage,” said Nantapech through a translator yesterday at the Seaside Saloon of the Social at the SM Seaside City Cebu. “I am young, faster, and stronger and I feel no pressure of fighting a champion like Nietes. I [came] here to win.”

The 27-year-old Nantapech, who has a record of 22 wins (15 knockouts) and three losses, arrived along with his British trainer Rian Munton Monday night. He said the 34-year-old Nietes (39-1-4, 22KOs) is past his prime and that he is confident he can stage an upset on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should he be able to do that, it would be a good bounce back from his first fight in the Philippines, where he lost to Nietes’ stablemate Albert Pagara in 2012 in Maasin City.

Munton was here in Cebu last year to be the cornerman of Fahlan Sakreerin, who fought and lost to Nietes’ stable mate Milan “El Metodico” Melindo for the IBF junior flyweight interim title. He said he learned a lot from that experience.

“Every time we go overseas, we learn more. And so far, my experience here in Cebu was good and we are more hopeful and optimistic in our return here,” said Munton.

“It was a tough lesson learned because Fahlan could have done more, the fight was very close but when you lose, you also learn from it so I am confident that Nantapech will win.”