Good start for UC paddlers

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) table paddlers are halfway through tying their historic feat last year as they collected all gold medals at stake yesterday in the National Private Schools Athletics Association (Prisaa) table tennis tournament in Iba, Zambales.

UC, which set an unprecedented record last year by becoming the first school to harvest all 16 gold medals in table tennis, put up a strong output in day one as it defeated Region 11, 2-1, and Region 6, 3-0, to claim four gold medals for each victory for a total of eight gilts.

The Webmasters look to finish off their phenomenal run as they hunt for the eight remaining golds of the competition today.

In basketball, Central Visayas assured themselves a berth in the semis with a 121-45 rout of Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao. CV finished perfect in the elimination round with a 4-0 (win-loss) record.

CV tankers, meanwhile, snagged 21 golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronze medals after day two of the swimming competition.

The karatekas of CV also took an early lead in karatedo after bagging four golds, one silver, and a bronze yesterday.