Almost no change in Davide, Magpale SALNs

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III declared a net worth of P18.4 million for 2016, an amount even lower than the net worth he declared in 2015, which was P18.9 million.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale’s net worth for 2016 was only slightly higher at P60.3 million as compared to P59 million in 2015.

The two officials were among the Capitol employees who submitted their annual Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN), which is required of government employees whose appointments are co-terminus, permanent or elective.

Davide’s assets total P20.5 million, which includes four residential properties, one agricultural property, a 2014 Mitsubishi Montero, cash deposits, and other personal items; while his liabilities are a housing loan, a car loan, and credit card dues totaling P2.2 million.

Magpale, on the other hand, declared a net worth of P60.3 million with assets including three residential properties, four commercial properties, one agricultural lot, one mixed-use property, savings, several investments, and two vehicles (Toyota Grandia and Montero).

Magpale declared no liabilities.

Requirement

As public servants, government employees and elective officials are required by law to disclose their assets and liabilities every year so as to determine their annual total net worth.

This is provided for in Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 6731 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The deadline for the submission of the SALN is March 31. The human resource department has until April 30 to submit the same to the Office of the Ombudsman.

According to Bonnifer Nacorda, head of the Provincial Resource Management Office (PRMO), the office already submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman the SALNs of the employees of the Provincial Capitol.

There are 816 Capitol employees, 18 of whom are occupying elective positions, who are required to submit their SALNs.

As of April 15 this year, the Provincial Capitol has a total of 3,069 employees, composed of co-terminus, elective, permanent, casual, job order, and contract of service positions.

Nacorda explained they don’t delve into the substantive aspect of the SALNs submitted as these are notarized documents that enjoy presumption of regularity.

“Sa atoa, kung unsa ang gi-declare then kinahanglan mang gyud ni siya og notarization so they will submit to us a notarized document man so in good faith, we assume that everything is in order,” he said.

It is the Office of the Ombudsman that will examine the SALNs, he added.

“Ang regulatory ani, ang Ombudsman man so they would be asked to appear before the Ombudsman kay dapat i-declare man gud nimo ang imong assets and liability and that is part of being a public servant,” he said. “Ang Ombudsman man na ang mo-probe if naa man sila’y i-sukit-sukit and they would always give us a subpoena duces tecum or a letter so as to require the personnel to answer whatever their questions will be.”

Government employees who fail to disclose the correct information in their SALN or fail to submit it could face suspension or dismissal from service.