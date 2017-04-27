Shabu found in cigarette pack in Operation Second Chance

A small, clear sachet containing what is believed to be shabu, was confiscated by officials inside the Operation Second Chance (OSC) on Thursday morning.

The sachet was found concealed inside one of 349 packs of cigarettes that were confiscated by OSC officials on different instances for the month of April alone.

According to Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, the Cebu City Jail has been strict in not allowing cigarettes into the facility.

This may have been one of the reasons why some would smuggle it through the OSC.

“We found out that these contraband were thrown from the outside into the Operation Second Chance. The minors here were ordered to also throw it into the Cebu City Jail which is just adjacent,” he said.

Tumulak said this is the first time they have heard that contrabands are being sneaked into the city jail through the OSC.

The city government has been the one managing the OSC, which is a correctional facility for children in conflict with the law, since April 1 after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) pull out from the facility.

In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, Tumulak said the city will build a higher perimeter fence to prevent contraband from being thrown inside. More lighting will also be installed in the vicinity of the facility.

He has also asked the Guadalupe Police Station to regularly conduct roving near the OSC.