CV rules swimming, karatedo

For the second straight year, University of San Carlos tanker Razel Cabajar led Central Visayas to the overall swimming title of the 2017 National Private Schools Athletics Association (Prisaa) National Finals by capturing seven gold medals, part of the region’s massive haul of 44 golds, 15 silvers, and 13 bronze medals at the pool in Iba, Zambales.

Cabajar, a Bachelor of Science in Biology student of USC, won five individual and two relay golds to be named the Most Outstanding Swimmer for the second year in a row.

“I did not expect us to be champions. My goal was for us to just do our best and the swimmers really did their best that’s why we won,” said Central Visayas and USC swimming head coach Ronald Manlosa.

Other Region VII tankers who won were Pia Cardinal with three gilts in the 17-25 Seniors Women’s – Individual competitions and Bryan Inamaraga, Michael Ichiro Kong, and Ruliben Deligero who bagged two gold medals each in the 17-25 Seniors Men’s-Individual contests.

Karatekas shine too

Not to be outdone are the CV karatekas who banked on the stellar performance of another USC product, Tracy Lynne Basalo to pocket 11 golds, four silvers and nine bronze medals and emerge overall champion in Karatedo.

Basalo, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology student, accounted for three of the 11 golds won by the region by ruling the 49 Seniors Women Kumite +68kg, Kata Female, and Senior Female Team Kumite along with Karla Kim Arriba, Rhea Tuble and Bianca Dimaguil.

Basalo was also named the Best Female Kumite and Female Kata winner in the annual sports conclave.

Arriba, on the other hand, won her second gold medal in the 48 Seniors Women’s Kumite – 68kg.

“Yes, I expected us to win because my target for our team was at least five golds,” said head coach Larry Avila who took home the Best Coach award.

Other gold medalists for Region VII were Jessah Mae Ann Bacus and Geselle Descartin in the 45 Seniors Women’s Kumite – 50kg and the 46 Seniors Women’s Kumite – 55kg while Minerva Mercarder, Sam Zozobrado, and Micah Viscayno ruled the Female Team Kata event.

Volleyball, basketball

In girls indoor volleyball, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu moved into the finals after a one-sided, a 25-14, 25-11 triumph over Region XI while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation blasted Cordillera Administrative Region 21-6, 21-7 to forge a finals date with Negros Island Region today in girls beach volleyball.

In basketball, the University of Visayas hung tough down the stretch to eke out a 74-71 win over Negros Island Region and advanced to the finals against the winner of the Region VI-Region IV-A match which is still being played as of press time.