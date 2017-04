The Toronto Raptors advanced to the Eastern Conference semis after beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 92-89, in Game 6 on Friday morning (Philippine time).

Demar DeRozan led the Raptors with 32 points.

Toronto took off to a strong start then held off a Milwaukee rally in the fourth to chalk up its fourth win in the series and earn the right to face the powerhouse Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the losing Bucks with 34.