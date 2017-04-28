Two drugs suspects arrested, P1M worth of drugs seized in Minglanilla

More than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by Minglanilla Police from two drug suspects in Sitio Tiber, Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla town, Cebu on Thursday night.

Sonny Boy Alivio, 23, and Marjun Ortega, 25, were arrested in a buy-bust operation through “Oplan: Double Barrel” of the police at past 10 p.m. Thursday.

Minglanilla Police chief Supt. Dexter Calacar said that the two drug suspects were conspiring and helping each other sell illegal drugs.

Calacar said they conducted the buy-bust in the area and arrested the two suspects. They also searched the suspects’ houses where they recovered a total of 115 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Also seized from the suspects were P1,500 cash believed to be proceeds from illegal activities.

The illegal drugs is estimated to be worth P1.357 million based on the dangerous drugs board (DDB) value.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling and possession of illegal drugs, will be filed against them.