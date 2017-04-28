“Drug users” caught sniffing shabu in Cordova

Three drug users were arrested after they were caught sniffing shabu in an open shanty at Sitio Cansubing, Barangay Cansubing, Cordova town on Thursday afternoon.

Cordova Police received a tip from a concerned citizen alerting them of the presence of drug addicts having a sniffing session.

A search team led by SPO1 Elizar Llanes was promptly sent to the area. The suspects were seen sniffing drugs in an open shanty and were immediately arrested.

The suspects were identified as Orlando Tura, 43, Robin Repada, 44, and Anamarie Garcia, 24.

Tura was found holding a disposable lighter and a strip of tin foil with traces of shabu.

Two small sachets of shabu were also confiscated upon frisking.

Tura, along with his companions are now detained at Cordova Police Station. /CNU Intern Sheen Michael Manigo