Malacañang declares April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day

The Office of the President has issued a declaring April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day.

In an interview, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza expressed her happiness over the new declaration which was signed on April 26, a day before the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” celebration.

Proclamation No. 200, recognizing Lapu-Lapu’s heroism and as representation of the Filipino people’s love of freedom and capability to rise above adversity, was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“For quite a time, our city has been lobbying to make April 27 of every year a day when the entire country will commemorate the triumphant Battle of Mactan led by Datu Lapu-Lapu,” said Radaza.

During the campaign period President Duterte, promised to give Lapu-Lapu the recognition he so deserved.

“Now our President has made it happen. He has made true his promise and for that we the Oponganons will be forever thankful.” said Mayor Radaza.