3 Cebu cops get nominated

2017 PNP Search for Model Families

Three police officials in Cebu have qualified for the 2017 PNP Search for Model Families after undergoing interview at the conference room of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) last Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m.

SPO4 Roger Incipido from the Alcantara Police Station, SPO2 Clemente Boro from the Cebu City Police Office and PO3 Jericson Limosnero of Naga City Police Station got the nod of the screening committee composed of Rev. Dr. Danny Bornales, Battle Against Drugs chairman; Supt. Anthony Bagarinao, deputy provincial director for administration of CPPO; Department of Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales; and lawyer Lecel Llamedo from the National Police Commission.

The families of the nominees were also interviewed.

The nominees bested other candidates across Cebu province who were also endorsed by their respective police station chiefs.

According to Bornales, the search aims to raise the morale of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as well as improve the public perception of the police force.

“[This aims to prove] that there are still good men and women in uniform and to prove to the community that our police are worthy of commendation,” he said.

The criteria for nomination include sharing responsibility in the family, participation in community service and contributions to community welfare.

Bornales also said the ideal candidate should be a man of good character in his community and a model officer in his assigned police station.

Bornales said that the committee had deliberated for about a month before selecting the candidates.

He further said that there had been attempts to do this activity a few years ago but that it had only recently pushed through after gaining support.

Bornales himself had donated cash prizes as the founder of the BAD group and as a member of the Moral Recovery Chaplain Service.

The first to third-place winners will be given cash prizes of P10,000; P6,000; and P4,000, respectively.

The first placer will be endorsed to the regional search, of which the winner will represent the region in the national competition.

Bornales said the winners of the provincial search will be announced on May 15.