UNFRIENDLY TO PWDs

The elevators of this multistorey government building should be fixed as soon as possible.

The public who visit the offices in this building will need to take the stairs as far as the fifth floor to transact business.

Woe to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) or senior citizens who come to this place.

AIRPORT PDA

How far can a public display of affection (PDA) go?

It seems that to this teenage couple, it can go as far as they want — hugging and kissing each other’s cheeks in a very intimate manner before a large crowd while waiting for their flight to be called at an airport in the Visayas.

What’s worse, there was a young boy sitting in front of them.

ICE CREAM ALA BORACAY

A group of reporters and bloggers was on a familiarization trip in Boracay over the weekend. They were on their way to Crystal Cove for island-hopping when they saw an approaching small banca.

Lo and behold! The man paddling the banca was selling ice cream on sticks in the middle of the sea, approaching tourists who are snorkeling the area.

The man said he needed to be creative and earn to support his family.