Duterte vows to investigate Manila secret cell

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday vowed to investigate the secret detention in a police station in Tondo, Manila, where arrested drug suspects were held.

“I will look into this after (the event) this afternoon. I will call (Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald) Bato (dela Rosa),” he told reporters in Malacañang minutes before the welcome ceremony for Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

On Thursday night, the eve Duterte was set to debut as the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, lawyers from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) found a dozen men and women detained in a secret cell behind a shelf in a Manila police station. At least two lawmakers will seek the investigation of the “secret detention cell” uncovered by the Commission on Human Rights.

Sought for comment, Deputy Minority Leader Harry Roque of Kabayan party-list said in a text message to the Inquirer: “I’m filing (a House resolution) to investigate incident.”

“There will be impunity unless these kinds of cops are prosecuted for their misdeeds,” he said.

Likewise, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat of the opposition Magnificent Seven bloc told the Inquirer: “I’m asking Congress to conduct an inquiry into this incident. This is beyond politics already.”