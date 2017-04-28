Delos Santos is ‘richest’ elected official

Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos appears to be the “richest” elected official in Cebu City based on her 2016 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN). She reported a net worth of P14.4 million with no liabilities.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña and his wife Councilor Margarita Osmeña declared a combined net worth of about P8.8 million with P544,195 in liabilities.

In their joint statement, the Osmeñas declared that they had no real properties.

Their assets, they said, came solely from personal properties including car and accessories (P6.9 million), cash on hand and in banks (P1.2 million), investments in shares of stock P694,000, appliances, furniture and fixtures (P320,000), jewelries P193,320 and six firearms which were all donated.

Their lone liability is a P544,195.47 car loan with Chinabank.

Except for Councilors Joel Garganera and Eduardo Rama Jr. who reported a net worth of P600,000 and P520,000 respectively, all of the city’s elected officials, whose SALNs reporters had managed to secure, declared millions worth of cash and/or property.

Garganera and Rama also said they did not own any real properties.

Cebu Daily News tried to secure the SALNs of all 19 elected officials in Cebu City but only 17 were available as of Friday.

Councilor Dave Tumulak advised reporters to get a copy of his SALN from the Office of the Ombudsman; while Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia had yet to submit his net worth by next week, said a member of Garcia’s staff.

Properties and cash

Delos Santos declared owning an agricultural land in Barangay Guba worth P310,000; a residential lot in Barangay Bacayan worth P5.1 million and a house and lot in Barangay Lahug which she said was inherited.

She also declared personal properties amounting to P9 million which include bank deposits (P2.7 million), a car (P1.8 million), a van (P1.6 million), jewelries (P1.2 million), watches (P1.2 million), and bicycles (P500,000).

Next to Delos Santos, Councilor James Anthony Cuenco declared the second biggest net worth at P13.2 million followed by Hanz Abella at P12.1 million.

The rest are: Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella (P12 million), Councilors Sisinio Andales (P8.5 million), Pastor Alcover Jr. (P8.4 million), Joy Augustus Young (P5 million), Jocelyn Pesquera (P4.7 million), Alvin Arcilla (P4.6 million), Jose Daluz III (P3.4 million), Jerry Guardo (P3.3 million), and Philip Zafra (P1.7 million).

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. reported a total net worth of P4.3 million plus $7,000.

Aside from Delos Santos, Councilors Young and Rama also reported that they had no liabilities.

The Osmeñas declared having business interests as stockholders of Happy Stars Promotion and Consultant, Inc. and Southern Gems Fashion, Inc. in Barangay Guadalupe.

Garganera declared no real properties; but his personal properties included appliances (P400,000), furniture and fixtures (P400,000), books, clothing (P200,000) and jewelries (P100,000).

He also declared a P400,000 salary loan and P100,000 furniture loan as liabilities.

Rama reported he had no real properties; but his personal properties included cash in banks, salaries and wages worth P420,000 and a Vistamar share worth P100,000. He reported no liabilities.

Under Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, elected officials are required to submit their SALN every year to the Office of the Ombudsman.