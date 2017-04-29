Search for article

Mandaue routs Consolacion

By:

@CalvinCordova

10:21 PM April 29th, 2017

SHOWING why they are tipped as one of the title favorites, the debuting Mandaue City cagers dumped Consolacion Sarok, 93-72, in the North Division Bracket 1 of the Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Tudela Sports Complex of Camotes Island, Cebu last Friday night.

Consolacion started hot and took a 24-16 lead. The lead ballooned to 48-37 before Jancork Cabahug, Alje Mendez and Froilan Mangubat went to work as they connived for 18 points in a torrid third quarter run that gave Mandaue a 63-58 lead with one quarter left to play.

Cabahug then unloaded 10 of his game-high 32 points, Mendez dumped eight of his 20 points in the payoff period that helped Mandaue seal the 21-point demolition.

Marco Panta led Consolacion with 11 points.

