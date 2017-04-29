Fisherfolk eyed as volunteers

Search for article

By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, April 29th, 2017 11:08 PM

Fishermen and coastal communities will be tapped as first responders during sea accidents, the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) said yesterday.

Vice Admiral Valentin B. Prieto Jr., PCGA chief, said they are inviting fishermen and coastal communities to join the Coastal Community Auxiliary Divisions (CCAD), during a simulated search and rescue operation in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

“We want them to join us in our search and rescue operations and to help protect their own marine environment. So even if we could organize 20 percent of them (11,000 coastal barangays) then that will be 2,000 coastal barangays,” Prieto said.

There are 11,000 coastal barangays in the Philippines.

In Cebu, there is a squadron (or unit) of CCAD members at Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City. Prieto hopes there will be more CCAD members in Cebu since this is one of the busiest channels in the country.

Joining CCAD is also volunteerism, Prieto said. “This is actually work of love,” he said.

The PCGA Central Visayas conducted a simulated search and rescue operation at the Porter Marina in Barangay Tayud, Liloan town.

Capt. Ralph Yap, deputy for operations at the regional PCGA, said they want to show their capabilities in search and rescue operations.

