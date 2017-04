Around a hundred riders coming from different parts of the country are at the SM City Cebu car park for the second leg of the Yamaha Grand Prix 8.

Highlighting this leg is the rivalry between expert riders Romer Corbe and Mickey Mazo and the launching of the all-new Yamaha Mio Aerox 155cc scooter.

Aside from the YPG 8 and the launching of Yamaha Mio Aerox 155cc, the event also served as the culmination of the Y-Club National Touring featuring a thousand riders from the Visayas and Mindanao.