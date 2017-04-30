Search for article

Cebuano cyclist Duron wins ‘Conquering Top Hills’ race in Carcar

10:40 PM April 30th, 2017

AFTER coming up short in the opening leg of the 2017 Asian Mountain Bike (MTB) Series, where he is the defending champion, Cebuano cyclist Jun Vincent Duron is back on the grind as he prepares for the Philippine National Championships-Mountain Bike Asian Invitational, which fires off on June 9 to 11 in Danao City, Cebu.

The 31-year-old daredevil, who ended up in 10th place in last Sunday’s opening leg in Japan, arrived in the country last Tuesday and immediately competed and won the Conquering Top Hills 2017-Mountain Bike Edition in Carcar City last Saturday.

Duron outlasted Roy Carbonera and Ramil Bayno, who took the second and third places, respectively.

The victory was a sigh of relief for the Talisay City, Cebu pedal-pusher, who has been on a losing spree lately, failing to make it to the podium in his last two races.

Duron, however, failed to recall his winning time but vowed to give it all in his next race since he will be squaring off with some of the best cyclists in the continent.

“I finally won again. My next race will be the Danao Asian Invitational and Philippine National Championship on June 9-11 in Danao.

My goal is to make it into the podium but it will be better if I can get the national champ jersey,” Duron said.

