Ninth-place finish for Cebu’s Miller

A WEEK after placing sixth in XTerra Danao, lone Filipino pro triathlete Joseph Miller of Cebu put on another promising performance when he landed ninth place in last Saturday’s XTerra Malaysia in Langkawi, Malaysia.

The race, part of the XTerra Asia Pacific Championship series for 2017, drew a total of 17 pro triathletes, including Miller, who finished the race at three hours, 19 minutes and 42 seconds.

Ben Allen, who placed fourth in the XTerra Danao, clinched the title by finishing the race in 2:51.28.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very satisfied with my performance even though I targeted to finish at the top five because I was able to beat all of the Asian participants in this race. There was a Japanese, Thai and Malaysian athletes who finished behind me,” said 38-year-old Miller of Lapu-Lapu City.

Carina Wasle of Austria scored back-to-back wins after she dominated the female pro division by clocking in 3:20.26.

She topped the XTerra Danao pro distaff side a week before this race.