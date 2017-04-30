Exec: P2.8B Naga project will be flagship of sorts for CLI

HOMEGROWN developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) is poised to “go beyond” what is expected of economic housing projects as it recently launched Casa Mira South, a 3,200-unit subdivision in Naga City.

Joe Soberano, CLI president and chief executive officer, said they are approaching this project in a slightly different way in a bid to put more significance in their horizontal housing developments.

“This one is a branding of what our economic housing push is going to be onwards. It may be a flagship for CLI of sorts,” he said during the project launching last Saturday.

Soberano said the economic segment is what developers all over the country should address, especially amid the current housing backlog the Philippines is facing.

Housing prices in this segment range from P800,000 to P1.7 million per unit.

At present, the housing backlog in the country stands at around 5.5 million, 1.9 million of which is in the Visayas alone.

CLI, as a developer, recognizes this need and is addressing it, but Soberano said they want to “deliver the best for this market.”

“For this project and for future projects of this kind, we aim to put up developments in locations even the higher-end markets will envy. Casa Mira is a brand emphatic with the market, a miracle of sorts. We want to give them what others are not able to provide,” said Soberano.

The P2.8-billion Casa Mira South project, which aims to give “more to the Filipino family,” will be located at a 32-hectare property along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The property is located just 14 kilometers from the South Road Properties and sits on a gentle rolling terrain 60 to 100 meters above sea level that boasts of a view of the Cebu-Bohol channel.

Each housing unit, which comes in 38-, 46-, and 58-square-meter models, will be two-storey townhouses featuring modern Filipino architecture.

The gated community will have one main amenity area and two secondary amenity areas, a grand community clubhouse, pavilions, an adult and kiddie pool, chapel with function hall, multipurpose courts, retail areas, and 24-hour security and property management services, all of which are not offered by most economic housing projects.

Jose Franco Soberano, CLI senior vice president and chief operating officer, said they have already started with land development in January this year.

The developer is expected to deliver 400 housing units by year-end and partially complete land development.

By June 2018, land development will be fully completed. All 3,200 housing units are expected to be fully delivered within two to three years.