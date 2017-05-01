Osmeña: Plans to generate more business at SRP part of admin’s solution to strengthen education, address unemployment

Speaking before the Associated Labor Unions – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) crowd at Mariner’s Court early Monday morning, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña stressed the importance of education and emphasized that it is his administration’s main focus as they seek to find ways in addressing unemployment problems in Cebu City.

Osmeña lamented how there are many call center companies that have vacant positions and are looking for applicants but only a few would qualify as these companies require that the applicant to reach at least college level.

This is the reason, Osmeña explained, that he wants to convert the properties in the South Road Properties (SRP) into an earning establishment to fund scholarship programs.

“Mao kini ang rason nga nangita ko ug paagi nga ang atong SRP (South Road Properties) himuon nga negosyo para maka-fund jud sa atong mga scholarship program (This is the reason why I am looking for ways to use SRP to generate fund more scholarship programs),” he said.

“Kay ang akong plano, hinaot pa unta, ang tanan nato nga mga public high school graduates, maka-tilaw sila ug financial assistance of P50,000 kada semester for four years (Because my plan, hopefully, is to be able to provide financial assistance of P50,000 every semester to all graduates of public high school in the city).” Osmeña added.