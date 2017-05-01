Fire hits densely populated area in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–At least 30 houses were damaged in a fire that hit a densely populated Sitio Caimitohan Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City past 11 a.m. on Monday.

Base on initial investigation, SFO2 Climaco Salisid of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said the fire started from the house of Ismaelita Tumapon, 19, who is 7 months pregnant.

“I saw the children playing with fire which spread to the wall.” said Tumapon.

Salisid said they declared Task Force Alpha, to call on all neighboring fire stations to help, since the area was densely populated and road access was difficult.

No one was reported injured during the fire.