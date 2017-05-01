33 companies offering 2,600 jobs join Peso jobs fair at the Capitol

Jesiel Ann Lopez, 23, joined the Labor Day jobs fair organized by the Cebu Provincial Government on Monday.

Before the day ended, Lopez was already assured of employment as a sales attendant of Rulls Cellphone and Accessories Inc.

“Thankful kaayo ko sa PESO. Their jobs fair is a very good program para makakita pud ang katawhan ug trabaho karong Labor Day. Nagpasalamat nalang pud ko nga naapil ko. Naka join ko, then nadawat ko,” Lopez said.

Lopez was among the hundreds of job applicants who crowded the tents installed at the flagpole area of the Cebu Provincial Capitol for Monday’s Labor Day jobs fair.

Mathea Baguia, provincial consultant on employment services said a total 33 companies offering 2,600 job openings joined the jobs fair organized by the province’s Public Employment Service Office (Peso).

Participating companies included Cebu Mitsumi, Inc.; Sykes Asia, Inc.; Savemore Market; SM Home Cebu and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. offering job opportunities for sales staff, electronic assembler, clerks, cashiers, costumer service baggers, costumer assistant, massage therapy, collection specialist and store supervisors.

“This is Capitol’s or (the) Cebu Provincial Government Halad sa labor sector in observance of the Labor Day,” said Baguia.

Baguia said Peso is organizing four other job fairs until the end of the year.

Two more local job fairs are scheduled in August and November while two overseas jobs fair are slated in July and October.

Peso, Baguia said, already had its first overseas jobs fair on March 12, 2017 and facilitated the processing of application papers of 2,000 job applicants. A total of 28 companies with 9,000 job openings joined in the March jobs fair.

She said that as per job fair, an estimated 25 percent of the applicants will be hired./CNU Intern Adelyn A. Landiza