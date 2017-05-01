Search for article

Six nabbed in Mandaue bust

SHARES:

By:

@mendozanorms

10:36 PM May 1st, 2017

Recommended
By: Norman V. Mendoza, May 1st, 2017 10:36 PM

SIX persons including a suspected hitman of slain drug dealer Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz were arrested by police in a drug bust at Singson Village in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City last Saturday dawn.

The target was identified as Arnulfo Miel, a 32-year-old resident of Singson Village.

Taken from his possession were one small plastic sachet and three medium-sized packs containing shabu, P850 in cash, one loaded pistol and shabu paraphernalia.

The alleged hitman was identified as Jerome Gonzaga, a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Gonzaga yielded one medium-sized pack of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were 31-year-old Romy Ramas of Ermita Proper, Cebu City; Argesa Pegarido of Maria Gochan Mambaling, Cebu City; Liezel Saraum of Cogon Pardo, Cebu City; and Jahara Peromingan of Cansojong, Talisay City.

In Lapu-Lapu City, two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust operation in Purok Bulanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob at 5:35 p.m. yesterday.

The suspects were identified as Junive “Kons” Dela Calzada, 41, and James Anthony Muaña, 22.

Taken from their possession were one canister containing 14 small sachets and one medium-sized sachet of shabu as well as P600 in cash proceeds./ With CNU Intern Sheen Manigo

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.