Six nabbed in Mandaue bust

SIX persons including a suspected hitman of slain drug dealer Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz were arrested by police in a drug bust at Singson Village in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City last Saturday dawn.

The target was identified as Arnulfo Miel, a 32-year-old resident of Singson Village.

Taken from his possession were one small plastic sachet and three medium-sized packs containing shabu, P850 in cash, one loaded pistol and shabu paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged hitman was identified as Jerome Gonzaga, a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Gonzaga yielded one medium-sized pack of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were 31-year-old Romy Ramas of Ermita Proper, Cebu City; Argesa Pegarido of Maria Gochan Mambaling, Cebu City; Liezel Saraum of Cogon Pardo, Cebu City; and Jahara Peromingan of Cansojong, Talisay City.

In Lapu-Lapu City, two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust operation in Purok Bulanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob at 5:35 p.m. yesterday.

The suspects were identified as Junive “Kons” Dela Calzada, 41, and James Anthony Muaña, 22.

Taken from their possession were one canister containing 14 small sachets and one medium-sized sachet of shabu as well as P600 in cash proceeds./ With CNU Intern Sheen Manigo