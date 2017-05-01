Mandaue City’s bet to Bb Pilipinas gets Miss Grand Philippines International

IN HER second bid at the Bb. Pilipinas pageant, Elizabeth Clenci, representing Mandaue City, brought home one of the five most coveted crowns, as she was named as Miss Grand Philippines International 2017.

Nicole Cordoves relinquished the crown to the half-Romanian beauty, who became a front-runner at the coronation held at Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday night.

Elizabeth was crowned together with the other new queens: Miss Philippines Universe Rachel Peters, Miss Philippines International Mariel de Leon, Miss Philippines Intercontinental Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Philippines Globe Nelda Ibe, and Miss Philippines Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas.

Elizabeth grew up in Australia but her family owns a house in Mandaue City as well as a beach resort in Tabuelan town.

She had been considered a dark horse of the competition by known pageant blogs and critics as the 26-year-old bassist gradually earned her momentum as pageant night neared. Her catwalk easily earned her nods from the crowd during the press presentation. She also showed how regal and fierce she was during the JagJeans shoot.

This was her second bid to win a Bb. Pilipinas crown, after joining back in 2011 when she represented Agusan del Norte. She competed with her sister Sarah back then and made it among the top 15 semi-finalists.