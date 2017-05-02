Fire damages 2-storey house in Lapu

A two-storey concrete house along Sangi road in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City was damaged by fire that was caused by a leaking liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tank shortly before 9 a.m on Tuesday.

SFO2 Climaco Salisid of Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said that base on their initial investigation, an LPG tank suddenly caught fire causing some damage in the house of Glen Abad.

Salisid said they received the alarm at 8:51 a.m., which was immediately put under control by the responding firemen.

No one was reported hurt in the incident. Damage was pegged at P100,000.