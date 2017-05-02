Two perish in Lapu fire

An 86-year-old grandmother and her 14-year-old granddaughter perished in a fire that hit Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Cajulao in Lapu-Lapu City past 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aurea Jumao-as and her grandaughter named Jane Ycong were burned to death after they were trapped inside their house.

Edna Jumao-as, Ycong’s mother, said her mother can no longer walk alone and her daughter Jane suffers from mental disability and can’t talk.

Edna said there were seven of them in the house when the fire broke out from the back area.

She said they all ran outside for safety and only realized that the two other members of the family were left inside.

The fire, which started at around 2:45 p.m., quickly spread to at least nine other houses asof 3:29 p.m.

Firemen continue to put out the fire as of 3:30 p.m.