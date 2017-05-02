Public hearing on proposed SRP lot sale ordinance set on June

A public hearing has been scheduled on June 20 for the proposed Cebu City ordinance to sell another three hectares of the South Road Properties (SRP).

The holding of the public hearing was agreed despite objections from some council members during the Cebu City Council’s regular session on Tuesday morning.

The council’s committee on laws, headed by Councilor Raymond Garcia, rendered an opinion that instead of an ordinance, the city council can just approve a resolution to allow the mayor to sell the 3-hectare area of SRP near the Pond F area.

ADVERTISEMENT

But some councilors disagreed, saying that the proposal should be done through a supplementary ordinance in order not to supersede the earlier Cebu City Ordinance No. 2332 which prohibits the sale of SRP lots without council approval.

Garcia insisted that a resolution was enough for the plan and it can expedite the process. He also said that he is supportive of the plan.

But the councilors from the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) bloc insisted that it should be done through an ordinance.

This prompted the council to put the matter into a vote.

Eight councilors voted against the opinion of the committee on laws while only six voted in favor of it.