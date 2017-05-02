Mandani Bay Suites leads quality and sustainable transformation

MANDANI Bay is a premium, 20-hectare development with a stunning view of the coast and encompassing cityscape. The marriage of land and sea at Mandani Bay brings about a spirited environment that bursts with new experiences waiting to be discovered every day. It mirrors the splendor of the Sydney Harbour in Australia, the Marina Bay in Singapore, and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.

Cebu is already a bustling metropolis. With Mandani Bay, it adds a transformative landmark that transcends the typical residential and commercial offerings of a mixed-use property. Mandani Bay is a cultural experience that is set to truly transform Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination.

The initial phase in the development is Mandani Bay Suites, which is already giving indications it will raise the bar in residential development in Cebu. This comes as no surprise. As a landmark partnership between Taft Properties and Hongkong Land, nothing about Mandani Bay was going to settle for anything less than world-class.

BAUER Foundations Philippines, Inc. has already completed the foundation works. As a subsidiary of the Construction Division of the BAUER Group worldwide, the company is an industry leader in advanced foundation technology. It has gained the reputation of consistently delivering innovative foundation techniques and geotechnical solutions to meet service and quality requirements of its clients.

The construction of the first two towers of Mandani Bay Suites started last December 2016. The joint-venture developer has appointed Monocrete Construction Philippines as the main contractor for the project. Founded in 2007, Monocrete is an innovative and fast-growing company that seamlessly integrates construction with critical engineering components, ensuring high standards of quality. It has an AAA rating from the Philippine Construction and Accreditation Board. As proof of its international competitiveness, Monocrete was certified to the International Organization for Standardization 9001 in 2007 and Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Services 18001 in 2008.

“What made Monocrete and Bauer our preferred contractors was their commitment to comply with such standards at which Hongkong Land is aiming,” said Jeffrey Lun, Mandani Bay Technical Director from Hongkong Land.

After all, Mandani Bay project has always been committed to sustainable development and it adheres to the construction industry’s high standards. Indeed, the masterplan development believes in building structures that are environmentally and socially responsible in design, construction and management.

Mandaue Bay Suites comprises two towers situated on a large podium that houses recreational amenities, retail spaces, and car parks. A diverse selection of living spaces is available, from studio to three-bedroom units, and a number of individually designed special units including townhouses, lofts, penthouses, and garden units. It boasts a luxurious fusion of convenience and exclusivity, gleaming with a modern yet timeless exterior.