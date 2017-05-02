Mactan Cebu Airport kicks off #BestCebuSummerEver campaign

MACTAN Cebu International Airport (MCIA) celebrates the Philippines’ favorite season with the kickoff of its #Best Cebu Summer Ever campaign at the SM City Cebu Northwing. The project is the first of its kind for GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the company that manages Mactan Cebu Airport, as they are giving Filipinos a chance to experience their perfect Cebu summer plans, whether it’s a beach, food or adventure trip.

During the event, MCIA introduced the first winner, Arjay Asejo of Caloocan City, Metro Manila, who will be going on his dream Cebu vacation this weekend along with his family and friends after winning the first round of the contest which was opened last April 4, under the BEACH trip category.

Two more trips will be given away all throughout May for the FOOD TRIP and ADVENTURE TRIP. Followers from outside of Cebu simply have to like @MactanCebuAirportOfficial on Facebook, share a video and tag their friends to qualify for the raffle. If chosen, they can have an all-expense paid Cebu vacation courtesy of Mactan Cebu International Airport and co-presenters Philippine Airlines (official airline partner), Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu (official hotel partner), Coca-Cola Philippines and SM City Cebu.

“Mactan Cebu Airport is ecstatic to have this chance to host Arjay in our beloved Cebu this summer. We recognize that as the country’s second biggest gateway and the airport that connects Cebu and the Visayas to the rest of the country, we are the perfect enabler of the season,” said Jelly Macachor-Suaco, GMCAC Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand Management.

“The Best Cebu Summer Ever is our way of promoting our fun, friendly and festive island and giving Filipinos the chance to experience the best Cebu has to offer,” she adds.To add excitement to their weekend, the Beach Trip category winners will be joined by celebrity ka-trip, Tony Labrusca, a commercial model, Pinoy Boyband Superstar Finalist singer, and dancer. /PR