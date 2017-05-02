Gugma Gitara celebrates Cebuano art, music, and pride

ART and music aficionados were in for a treat last March 18, with the grand awarding of Gugma Gitara at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. Contestants and guests came together to witness the culmination of Cebu’s first ever design-your-own guitar competition. The contest, held last February 18, was joined by close to 50 teams across over 20 participating schools around the city, and all entries were exhibited at the mall from February 22 – March 25.

Headed by Robinsons Galleria Cebu with the support of the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office, Gugma Gitara boasted of the Cebuano pride for the arts, as well as Lapu-Lapu’s guitar making industry. Apart from the colorful display, guests were also treated to a performance by Cebuano singer/songwriter and finalist of both The Voice Philippines and Pilipinas Got Talent, Jem Cubil.

The winners of the competition were picked by a respectable panel of judges. This included Cebu Daily News columnist and University of San Carlos Fine Arts professor, Mr. Radel Paredes; UP Cebu Fine Arts Professor, Mr. Karl Roque Jr.; and internationally renowned and multi-awarded furniture designer and manufacturer, Mr. Kenneth Cobonpue.

First place was bagged by Cebu City National Science High School, with the team of Chelsea Badinas, Bela Christianna Bernal, and Jethro Isidro. Second place went to Timothy Gelbolingo, and third place went to Justine Patrice Bacareza, Julius Raymund Advincula, and Diane Diana–both teams bringing pride to the University of San Carlos – School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design.

Best in Design was awarded to Gerald B. Labesores, Kayelenn Mei Fleur C. Ralabrica, and Johanna Mae T. Tumpalan from University of San Carlos – School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design. People’s Choice went to Michael Angelou Espinosa, Monica Ann Tantuan, and James Jhaille Viñalon from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (Lahug Campus). /PR