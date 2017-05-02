Sun Life Financial at the Pop District Bazaar 2017

Shoppers at the Pop District Bazaar 2017 got a taste of the brighter life, as Sun Life Financial offered exciting treats at the highly-anticipated event held last March 31 to April 1 at the Oakridge Pavilion.

Sun Life advisors provided free financial consultation, while prizes were given away to those who joined the games. Free lemonade was also handed as a thirst-quencher amid all the shopping and fun activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Sun Life’s second time to participate in the Pop District Bazaar, and according to Sun Life Head for Institutional & Client Marketing, Carla Chong, the event enables them to offer free financial advice to Cebuanos, especially among millennials. “Pop District Bazaar is a great avenue for Sun Life to not just promote its business, but also to promote responsible spending and financial literacy among the shoppers,” she said.

Charmaine de Leon, CEO of District Events which mounts Pop District Bazaar, also commended the strong partnership with Sun Life. “We share the same goal of supporting local startups and also giving business opportunities to Cebuanos. We’re also very accommodating of the younger market,” she explained.

The Pop District Bazaar may be over, but one can still enjoy a free financial consultation with a Sun Life advisor simply by calling (032)415 8543. Like and follow Sun Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sunlifeph for more updates. /PR