Esgana enters ‘encounter’ with Tom Osmeña in police blotter

Santa Fe town Mayor Jose Esgana has officially filed a police report against Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña recounting an incident last Saturday where he was purportedly warned by Osmeña to “watch out.”

Esgana had the supposed incident recorded in the blotter of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Branch at the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña.

In his report to the police, Esgana claimed that at 9:30 a.m. of April 29 while he was sitting in a coffee shop at the lobby of Marriot Hotel, Mayor Osmeña and his companion, businessman Alex Tan, arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esgana said that when he saw Osmeña, he wanted to greet the Cebu City mayor, but Tan allegedly shouted, “Mao ni mayor sa Santa Fe.”

(That’s the mayor of Santa Fe.)

It was at this point, Esgana said, where Osmeña pointed at him and said, “Ikaw ha. Gusto ka og away? Pagbantay nya ug pagbantay lang.”

(Do you want a fight? You better watch out.)

PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said that it was within anyone’s right to make a report to the police, and it was the job of the police to assist anyone.

“Hindi nagreklamo kaya walang investigation na gagawin. It’s just for record purposes i-blotter lang yung pangyayari,” said Taliño.

(There was no complaint filed so there is no need to investigate. It’s only for record purposes.)

“It only depends on Mayor Esgana what are his intentions,” added Taliño.

Sought for comment on Esgana’s claims that he had threatened the Santa Fe mayor, Osmeña said: “I did not curse him or said to him that I will throw him out from a helicopter or something like that.”

“Let this be an example of why Sta. Fe hasn’t progressed yet. When you have a mayor like that, you have no future. The beach there is just as beautiful as Boracay, but look what happened to Sta. Fe — nothing,” Osmeña added./Xavier University Interns with Jeasselle Villalobos and Michelle Jessa Fae Miranda