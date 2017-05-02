Police nab drug suspects, seize over P1M shabu



FIVE drug suspects including a 17-year-old girl were arrested in several drug busts in Consolacion town, northern Cebu last Monday.

A high-value target identified as Dante Jalang was arrested in Sitio Laray, Barangay Jugan in Consolacion. Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, Consolacion police precinct chief, said Jalang can dispose of 500 grams of shabu a week.

Gonzales said Jalang, who was under surveillance for a month, also sells drugs in neighboring towns in northern Cebu and Talisay City.

Also arrested were accomplices Jester Sabellano, Helen Faith Arda, Mechell Mark Pantoja and a 17-year-old girl. The police seized over P200,000 worth of illegal drugs from Jalang.

Two hours later, Consolacion police confiscated P708,000 worth of shabu from a certain Eugene Agbay in Sitio Azucenas, Barangay Sac-sac, Consolacion town.

Agbay yielded 29 sachets of shabu. “Agbay can sell 200 grams of shabu per week,” Gonzales said.

The suspects are now detained at the Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of charges against them./ with Xavier University Intern April Agustin