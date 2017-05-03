Police arrest cohort of a ‘big time’ drug pusher

A cohort of a big time drug pusher in Barangay Duljo Fatima was arrested in a buy-bust operation past midnight on Wednesday.

Calixto “Caloy” Caballero Azucenas, 45, married was arrested in a joint operation by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Intelligence Branch and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) along R. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Based on a report filed by lead officers Chief Insp. Christopher Navida and Senior Insp. Narolf Tan, Azucenas is a cohort of Rogelio “Jay-r” Cabuenas Pogoy Jr. who was arrested last month.

Pogoy, a brother of a policeman who went on absence without leave (AWOL), is considered by police as one of the big suppliers of drugs in Barangay Duljo Fatima.

According to Navida, they have been monitoring Azucenas for a week before his arrest.

Police seized from Azucenas one medium pack of suspected shabu, four small packs of suspected shabu weighing 5.16 grams estimated to cost Php 18,060.00, and P400 cash in different denominations believed to be proceeds of his illegal activity.

Azucenas is now detained at CCPO pending filing of case against him.