Mandaue village chief dies in early morning attack

A barangay captain in Mandaue City died after he was shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants early morning Wednesday.

Mantuyong barangay captain Antonio Maquilan, 56, was shot in the left leg.

The victim’s sister, Virginia, who was with the barangay captain during the attack, said she suspected that her brother suffered a cardiac arrest as he had difficulty in breathing after he was shot.

Police said the motive of the attack could be job-related.

Police said the victim led a recent demolition of illegal structures in an area in Mantuyong that was previously hit by a fire.

The victim had also been running after lawless elements in his barangay prior to the attack, police said.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. near the victim’s pig pen, which was just a few meters from the barangay hall.

Virginia told police that two men on a motorcycle arrived and pointed a gun at Maquilan.

Virginia said she shielded her brother and pleaded to the assailants not to shoot him to no avail.

Though the gunshot wound was minor, Virginia said her brother was breathing heavily when he was rushed to the Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue where the victim later died.

The victim was a long-time barangay captain in Mantuyong. He was also a hog buyer and sold lechon and chorizo.