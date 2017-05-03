Works for Metro Cebu Expressway to start next year – DPWH chief

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar says implementation of a P50 billion Metro Cebu Expressway project will start next year.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, Villar said the Metro Cebu Expressway will be the biggest ever infrastructure project in the history of Cebu

He said project has already undergone studies and they’re now working on its detailed surveys.

“The Metro Cebu Expressway spans 74 kilometers from Naga City in the south to Danao City in the north,” he said.

The project will be divided in three phases and should be finished before the term of President Duterte ends in 2022.

Once the project is finished, Villar says that travel time from Naga City to Danao City will only take one hour.

“We’ve been working on this in the past year,” he said.