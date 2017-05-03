Quisumbing: P200k reward for info on men who shot Mantuyong barangay captain

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announced during a press conference on Wednesday morning that the city government will give P200,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of the assailants who shot Mantuyong Barangay captain Antonio Maquilan.

Quisumbing called for a press conference at the mayors office after receiving reports that Maquilan, 56, died when he was shot in the left leg by two motorcycle-riding assailants early Wednesday morning.

Quisumbing also said he was able to talk with the family of Maquilan in UCMed and learned that the barangay captain has been receiving threats through text and phone calls since early 2016.

He was told that the threats were generally extortion. But he did not know if the extortion attempts were related to any issue.

Maquilan’s family also said that they did not report the threats and that the barangay captain “just laughed it off.”

Recently though, the family said they have also been receiving similar extortion attempts.

Quisumbing said the Mandaue City Police Office will be increasing police visibility in the crime scene area in Barangay Mantuyong.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage near the area including that of Colonnade Mandaue which is near the incident area.