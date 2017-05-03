SM job fair draws over 900 applicants; 24 hired on spot

More than 900 applicants lined up for interview during the Labor Day Job Fair at the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu on May 1.

SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), along with other partners signed a memorandum of agreement for the conduct of the annual Labor Day Job Fair.

Now on its 10th year, SM malls nationwide have remained steadfast in its commitment to be catalysts for community development as they also aim to salute the new graduates and assist as many qualified individuals in finding employment.

The job fair in SM City Cebu attracted over 50 companies, mostly tenants and affiliates of SM Supermalls, with 3,545 vacancies. A total of 24 applicants were hired on the spot by the different participating companies.

Melanie Ng, president of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., highlighted the importance of giving employment opportunities to Cebuanos. She also lauded SM City Cebu’s advocacy in providing jobs to the growing Cebuano workforce.

Teresa Mempin, assistant mall manager of SM City Cebu, said in her welcome remarks that the job fair is only one of the many ways where SM Supermalls can do its share for the community, participated in by both public and private sectors, to build a nation by providing employment to the people.

Mempin also said the job fair aims to salute the new graduates and the Filipino workforce and assist as many qualified individuals as possible in finding employment.

Gracing the opening of SM City Cebu’s Job Fair were DOLE Regional Director Elias Cayanong, and Nancy Abad, chief of the Technical Support Services Division of DOLE-7. /PR