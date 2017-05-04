Suspected abu member held for questioning

An alleged Abu Sayyaf identified as Abu Saad was arrested on Thursday morning in Barangay Tanawan, Tubigon town.

According to a police source, at around 7 a.m., Saad was asking for food in one of the residents.

While he was eating, he was reported to the barangay tanod and captain.

The barangay captain reported it to the nearest army detachment.

He didn’t resist while he was nabbed by the army, the police said.

While interrogated at Camp Bernido, Saad said he didn’t know what happened to his other companions since they were separated after the Clarin clash last Saturday.

Two remnants are still at large.

Niwang kaayo (very thin), a police source said.

Tanawan is 7 km from Tubigon town proper and nearby Clarin town where four ASG members including sub-leader Joselito Melloria were killed last Saturday.