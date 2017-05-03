Doria holds police surprise inspection

TO ensure that there are no secret detention cells in Cebu City, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) Senior Supt. Joel Doria conducted a surprise inspection on several police precincts.

“We searched all the area in the police station and so far there’s no secret detention cells but, the women’s facilities are quite dirty so I instructed them to clean for their own good,” Doria told reporters.

Doria noted that most of the detainees faced drug-related cases.

But this, he said, only showed that the police campaign against illegal drugs was effective.

Doria added that based on his surprise inspections, both men and women were put in separate detention facilities although overcrowding remained a problem.