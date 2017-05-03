Mandaue City village chief killed near barangay hall

The Mandaue City government has ordered a manhunt for the killers of Mantuyong Barangay Captain Antonio Maquilan who was shot dead by still-unidentified suspects early yesterday morning.

Hours after the daring daylight attack on the village chief, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) convened Task Force Maquilan composed of the city’s police force, the PNP crime laboratory, the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the city prosecutor in order to expedite the investigation on the incident.

The two assailants, who wore bonnets and full-faced helmets immediately, sped off on board a motorcycle after the shooting, witnesses said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deeply saddened Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, who remembered Maquilan as a “fiery” and “capable leader,” offered a P200,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

City Hall officials and MCPO are reviewing footage from the city’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras near the incident site — a pig pen owned by the victim, located just a few meters from the barangay hall.

The video will be enhanced to get a clearer view if the killing.

They have also asked the management of Colonnade Supermaket for a copy of the mall’s CCTV footage since the establishment is nearer to the crime scene.

Quisumbing ordered MCPO to increase police visibility in Barangay Mantuyong.

“Mandaue City will do everything in its power to bring these killers to justice,” the mayor said adding that the reward money will be sourced from the city’s intelligence funds.

Police officials said Maquilan, a wheelchair-bound amputee, was shot on his left leg by two unidentified assailants at around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

His sister Virginia, who was at their eatery fronting the pig pen owned by Maquilan, reportedly tried to shield her brother when the gunman pointed a gun at Maquilan and pleaded not to shoot.

But a shot was fired which left Maquilan bleeding in the left leg.

He was immediately rushed to the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) where he was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Doctors at the UCMed reportedly told Quisumbing that Maquilan died of cardiac arrest from the “trauma” of being shot. Maquilan had been in and out of the hospital after suffering from a stroke last year due to hypertension and heart problems.

He was 56 years old at the time of his killing.

“There seemed to be an intent to harm or kill. Whether it was to kill or scare him, the cause of death was trauma from the gunshot which led to his cardiac arrest. Murder is the charge,” Quisumbing said.

Maquilan’s family, who was at the hospital, told the mayor that the barangay captain repeatedly received threats through texts and phone calls since early last year but never reported them to the police as Maquilan just “laughed it off.”

The threats purportedly had something to do with people extorting money from Maquilan although Quisumbing said he did not know if these were related to any of his businesses, his work as barangay captain or personal tiffs.

His other family members reportedly also received similar threats.

Maquilan, who was known to his friends as “Tony Baboy,” was also a hog buyer who catered to lechon orders and sold chorizo, among his other family businesses.

He was reportedly active in the campaign against all illegal drugs and was involved in the recent clearing operation in his barangay involving illegal settlers.

Quisumbing recalled that even though Maquilan was on a wheelchair, he remained very active in his barangay.

The last time Quisumbing saw Maquilan was a few weeks ago after heavy rains hit Mandaue, causing floods in several areas of the city including Barangay Mantuyong.

“Kap Tony was at the forefront, leading the organization of the evacuation center at the barangay hall. It is with tremendous sadness. He was a very good barangay captain and a very good ally to us,” Quisumbing said of Maquilan’s death.

MCPO director Sr. Supt. Roberto Alanas said they were looking at personal grudge as a possible motive for the killing.