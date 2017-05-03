Village chief charged by Cenro

THE village chief arrested for transporting logs without a permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) was formally charged before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office yesterday.

PO3 Ederlino Bacusmo, investigator of the Sibonga Police Station, said Guimbangco-an, Sibonga Barangay Captain Richie Fiel, 36, and his truck helper Clyde Campaner, 30, of Barangay Sumagwan, Argao were charged with violating Sec. 77 of R.A. 705 and are both temporarily detained at the Sibonga Police Station since their arrest last May 1.

According to Bacusmo, Fiel has not revealed the name of the person he was dealing with for the transport of the lumber, claiming that his cargo truck was only used to haul the freshly cut logs.

Fiel has also not disclosed the place where he intended to deliver the logs but according to Bacusmo, the village chief was going to bring the logs to his property in Barangay Guimbangco-an.

Fiel, an engineer and a law graduate, was never involved in any anomaly until his arrest last Monday, said Bacusmo. He added that the barangay captain also served his constituents well.

Fiel said he was not engaged in the lumber business. His cargo truck, he said, was for rent by individuals who needed to transport cargo.

Leo Remitar, deputy Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (Cenro) who was one of the arresting officers, said they will pursue the case against Fiel, awaiting the resolution of the Prosecutor’s Office.