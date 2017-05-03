Two radio anchors among new Cebuano lawyers

Two Cebu journalists are among the country’s new lawyers.

Radio dyAB anchors John DX Lapid and Thaddeus Bentulan joined 3,747 law graduates who passed the 2016 Bar examinations.

Lapid was at the tomb of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot in Valladolid, Carcar City when the results of what has been considered the toughest licensure examination in the country were released past 11 a.m. yesterday.

The 30-year-old broadcaster received a phone call from a friend who informed him that he made it.

“Nakahilak ko sa kalipay. (I cried out of joy),” Lapid told Cebu Daily News.

He entrusted his dream of becoming a lawyer to God through the intercession of Archbishop Camomot whose sainthood is being processed by the Archdiocese of Cebu.

A graduate of the Negros Oriental State University’s College of Law, Lapid dedicated his success to God and his family.

“I am inspired to strive hard and give my all for my family,” said Lapid, who has two daughters: Patty, 3; and Gabbi, 1.

Lapid’s wife Carine Asutilla serves as day desk coordinator of ABS-CBN Cebu. Both were former correspondents of Cebu Daily News.

For now, Lapid said he has no plans of leaving media work.

“I don’t know yet what will happen in the future. But I’ll have to stay in the media in the time being. I’ll use my professions (as a media practitioner and a lawyer) to help people,” he said.

Bentulan, on his part, had apprehensions about passing the Bar exams.

“Nakuyawan ko nga mahagbong ko. Feeling nako wala ko kapasar ilabi na nga ang 75 percent passing rate, wala gilower down unlike sa previous year. (I was afraid I wouldn’t make it. I felt like I failed especially because the Supreme Court did not lower the 75 percent passing rate unlike the previous years),” he said in an interview over dyAB.

Bentulan, also an engineer, was a law graduate of the University of San Carlos some 25 years ago.

He said he decided to take the Bar exams to realize his dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I am happy I made it,” Bentulan said.

More Bar examinees passed last year’s examination than those who failed, which is unprecedented as this is also the first time the passing percentage reached 59 percent. The passing percentage before ranged from 15 to 36 percent.

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees passed the Bar exams, which was held at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in all Sundays of November last year.

The 2016 exams registered a passing rate of 59.06% – the highest in 16 years.

Karen Mae Calam of the University of San Carlos (USC) clinched the top spot, while three other Carolinians made it in the top 10.