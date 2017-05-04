Search for article

One of CV’s most wanted person among 76 arrested in Oplan Pokemon

SHARES:

08:33 AM May 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, May 4th, 2017 08:33 AM

 

76 persons, including one of the most wanted person in CV were arrested in yesterday’s “One Time Big Time Operation” and seized a total of P308,418 worth of shabu. (CDN PHOTO /Benjie Talisic)

76 persons, including one of the most wanted person in CV were arrested in yesterday’s “One Time Big Time Operation” and seized a total of P308,418 worth of shabu. (CDN PHOTO /Benjie Talisic)

A total of 76 persons, including one of the top most wanted person in Central Visayas, were arrested in a “One Time Big Time Operation” done by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday night.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, Chief of the Investigation Detective Management Branch off CCPO, said the operation led to the arrest of Raymond Rosales, 24, resident of Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City who has been evading numerous arrest attempts.

Chief Insp. Bienvenido Miral, Waterfront Police Station Police chief, said he could no longer count the number of times they have done operations to arrest Rosales.

Devaras said Rosales has a pending warrant of arrest for robbery and a cash reward for his arrest.

Most of the arrested persons committed crimes related to drugs.

Siezed from the arrested are P308,418.000 worth of shabu weighing around 141 grams.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.