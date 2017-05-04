One of CV’s most wanted person among 76 arrested in Oplan Pokemon

A total of 76 persons, including one of the top most wanted person in Central Visayas, were arrested in a “One Time Big Time Operation” done by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday night.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, Chief of the Investigation Detective Management Branch off CCPO, said the operation led to the arrest of Raymond Rosales, 24, resident of Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City who has been evading numerous arrest attempts.

Chief Insp. Bienvenido Miral, Waterfront Police Station Police chief, said he could no longer count the number of times they have done operations to arrest Rosales.

Devaras said Rosales has a pending warrant of arrest for robbery and a cash reward for his arrest.

Most of the arrested persons committed crimes related to drugs.

Siezed from the arrested are P308,418.000 worth of shabu weighing around 141 grams.