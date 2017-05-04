High value drug suspect killed in shootout with Danao City cops

A high value target involved in illegal drugs trade was killed in a shootout with police in Danao City at dawn Thursday.

Joseph Ryan Ebardoni tried to evade arrest by exchanging gun shots with the police in Barangay Ylaya, Danao City at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Supt. Gerard Ace Perahe, Danao City police chief, led the buy-bust operation which led to a shootout and the death of Ebardoni.

According to Perahe, Ebardoni sensed that he was transacting with a cop and pullout his gun. He exchanged shots with the cops and was hit on his different parts of his body.

He was later declared on arrival at the Danao City District Hospital.

Police seized from his possession six medium size and six small sachets of illegal drugs with estimated value of P300,000. Seven empty shells and a 9 mm pistol with three live bullets were also recovered at the scene.

SPO1 Arnold Labini said Ebardoni was considered a high value target in their area whose name would always be mentioned by drug pusher that they arrest and interrogate.