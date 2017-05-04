Police arrest two armed men suspected to be Abu Sayyaf members

TUBIGON, Bohol- Two armed men suspected to be the surviving Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol were arrested on Thursday morning in Tubigon town.

PO2 Ronald Manlangit, desk officer of Tubigon Police Station , said the two men, both armed, were sighted at 5 a.m. on Thursday in Barangay Tan-awan searching for food.

Undercover military men and barangay tanods arrested the two men.

“It’s still subject for verification if they are Abu Sayyaf members,” said Manlangit.

Tan-awan is 7 kilometers from the commercial center of Tubigon, which adjoins Clarin town where four ASG members including sub-leader Joselito Melloria were killed on April 22.

At 10 a.m. today, the armed men were brought to Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.