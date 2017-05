Four houses were damaged by fire that broke out at Sitio Bliss, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town, Cebu past 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

SFO4 Randy Mario Cuizon of Cordova Police Station said they received the alarm at 5:28 p.m. The fire was placed under control at 5:45 p.m.

SFO4 Cuizon said no one was hurt during the incident.

As of 8 p.m., investigators are still investigating the cause and the total damage.