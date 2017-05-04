DENR-7 suggests “earthballing” trees along BRT route

UPROOT trees carefully and move them elsewhere to give way to urbanization.

Such might be the best solution to preserve nature as Cebu City tackles effects that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will have on the city’s trees that stand in the middle of roads which are part of the BRT route from Barangay Bulacao in the south to Barangay Talamban in the north.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) director Emma Melana said DENR-7 might suggest the “earthballing” of trees.

In earthballing, a tree is carefully removed with its roots and trunk intact for replanting to another site.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) earlier said that over 2,000 trees, including Indian, Narra and Mahogany species, will be affected when the city begins to clear its roads to give way to the BRT system later this year.

Mahogany trees, which are along the route, will have to be uprooted as these are not suitable as roadside trees since their fruits may fall on motorists and cause vehicular accidents.

Melana said that so far, DENR-7 has not received any application for a tree-cutting permit from the Cebu City government.

Aside from the application letter, a local government unit (LGU) endorsement or a certification of no objection from the municipality and barangay, a copy of the land title, photographs of trees to be removed, a site development plan, and Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for major projects are also required.

Former Cebu City Councilor Nida Cabrera, Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s environment consultant, earlier said that Cebu City has prepared a project proposal for a greening program to replace trees affected by the BRT route.

Cabrera said the city will plant 350,000 seedlings and saplings in areas like Barangay Tabunan, a mountain village, to replace trees that will be cut to clear the city’s main arteries.