Slain village chief received threats

Business conflicts could have led to the shooting of Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan.

The Mandaue City police investigating his death are looking into a report from his wife Fe that Maquilan received threats.

Association of Barangay Council (ABC) President and Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad also heard Maquilan mentioning a threat from a business competitor which the police are also looking into.

Mandaue City Police Office director Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas said several witnesses have come forth.

They also submitted Maquilan’s mobile phone to the Cybercrime Division for forensic examination, and a copy of the CCTV footage for enhancement to get a clearer picture of Maquilan’s assailants.

The affidavits of the witnesses are also being prepared for the filing of cases against the suspects.

Meanwhile, Manatad said that Maquilan’s successor, first councilor Juanito Urot Jr., will take his oath as soon as the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) processes the documents needed for his appointment, which could be by next week after the burial of Maquilan.

The barangay council will endorse three names to fill the position vacated by Urot which will be endorsed to the mayor who will appoint his replacement.