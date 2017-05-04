Quisumbing richest elected official in Mandaue City

MAYOR Luigi Quisumbing is the “richest” elected public official in Mandaue City based on his 2016 statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

He reported a total net worth of P18.3 million and had no liabilities.

The rest of the city’s elected officials declared themselves as millionaires except for Mandaue City Councilor Elstone Dabon who reported a net worth of P80,000 which is from an agricultural lot in Sogod town.

He also declared two other residential properties in Barangays Maguikay and Casili in Mandaue City as inherited properties. He did not report any personal properties as well as liabilities.

Cebu Daily News tried to secure the SALNs of all 13 elected officials of Mandaue City, but as of yesterday, only 11 were available. Councilor Elmer Cabahug and Liga ng mga Barangay President Ernie Manatad have not submitted their SALNs, based on records from the City Legal Office which collected all the documents.

Quisumbing declared properties including stocks (equity paid) worth P15 million; cash in savings worth P1.5 million; a joint savings account with his spouse worth P1.2 million; gadgets worth P300,000 and jewelry worth P250,000.

He said he neither has business interests, financial connections nor relatives in the government service.

Other officials who submitted their SALNs include Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna (P5 million), Councilors Nenita Layese (P6.6 million), Cynthia Remedio (P4.1 million), Carmelino del Mar Jr. (P3.3 million), Malcolm Sanchez (P3.1 million), Nilo Seno (P2.3 million), Demetrio Cortes Jr. (P2.1 million), Raul Cabahug V (P1.5 million) and Benjamin Basiga (P1 million).

Aside from Mayor Quisumbing and Councilor Dabon, Vice Mayor Fortuna and Councilor Raul Cabahug V also reported no liabilities.

In his SALN, Vice Mayor Fortuna declared owning a P2.2-million residential property in Cebu City.

He also declared personal properties which include cash (P1.4 million), a Honda City car (P787,000), shares of stocks (P400,000) and another older Honda City model (P280,000).

Fortuna also declared business interests with PE Fortuna Holdings, a real estate business in Mandaue City.